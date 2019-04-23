Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, April 23, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A multi-state search for three missing children ended overnight in Kansas City. (more)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- Republicans pushing to repeal a constitutional amendment that revamped Missouri's redistricting process are finding unusual allies in some black Democrats in the Legislature, who are concerned the new districts might disenfranchise black voters. (more)
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) -- Sri Lanka's state minister of defense said Tuesday that the Easter attack on churches, hotels and other sites in the South Asian nation was "carried out in retaliation" for the shooting massacre at two New Zealand mosques last month, according to a statement (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’re hoping to be one of the first in the metro to see the Avengers assemble one last time but haven’t bought your ticket yet for Avengers: Endgame, you may want to do so quickly. (more)
ST. PETERSBURG, FL (AP) -- Alex Gordon, Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler hit solo homers for the Royals, who have lost four straight. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Whether you eat breakfast might be linked with your risk of dying early from cardiovascular disease, according to a new study. (more)
Kansas City Sports
MLB:
Kansas City Royals (7-16, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (15-8, first in the AL East)
St. Petersburg, FL/ 6:10 p.m.
ECHL:
Kansas City Mavericks vs. Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa, OK/ 7: 05 p.m.
