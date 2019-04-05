Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, April 5, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – People headed to the Westport entertainment district will notice enhanced security screenings in place. They’ll be adding two more checkpoints and four more metal detectors, all with the goal to get people through lines four times faster than last year. (more)
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – Many people are thinking about getting their summer bods ready for the poolside with warmer temperatures on the way, but pet owners may want to consider getting their pooch in shape, too. (more)
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD (AP) – President Donald Trump is ramping up his attacks on Democrats as he looks to make border security an issue in the 2020 election. His campaign released a new video attacking 2020 Democrats for dismissing what Trump calls a "crisis" at the border. (more)
CINCINNATI (AP) – Police now say the man claiming to be a boy who disappeared seven years ago was lying. They said 23-year-old Brian Michael Rini was pretending to be Timmothy Pitzen. Rini reportedly has a previous arrest record. The U.S. Attorney’s office will hold a news conference Friday on the case. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Tickets for this year’s Big Slick will officially hit the market Friday morning. The event gives people the chance to hangout with Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis and some of their celebrity friends. It also raises money for a good cause, with all of money raised benefiting cancer research at Children's Mercy Hospital. (more)
(Meredith) – A limited amount of Hunt's tomato paste is being recalled due to the potential presence of mold, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday. (more)
