KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City middle school will begin its day on high alert following a shooting threat. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The track is still flooded at Lakeside Speedway, but it's certainly come a long way from where it was three weeks ago. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Here are the top 5 bogus health stories. There are a lot of headlines out there in the health world, but not all of them are entirely true. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Queer Eye has completely changed Jones BAR-B-Q. Crowds are normal now with fans and regulars waiting for the chance to get their hands on this now world-famous BBQ. (More)
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Authorities say a man has died after being electrocuted while working in the garage of a Shawnee home. (More)
(Meredith) — Vlasic is working on a new product — crunchy, dried pickle chips made from actual pickles. (More)
Kansas City Royals (6-12, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (8-9, second in the AL East)
New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Homer Bailey (1-1, 5.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (1-0, 1.39 ERA, .77 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)
LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: New York and Kansas City will face off at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.
The Yankees are 5-6 on their home turf. New York has hit 30 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Luke Voit leads them with four while slugging .443.
The Royals are 1-5 on the road. Kansas City is hitting a collective .241 this season, led by Alex Gordon with an average of .339. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Voit leads the Yankees with 15 RBIs and is batting .213. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-37 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.
Hunter Dozier leads the Royals with five home runs and is batting .298. Jorge Soler is 7-for-37 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.
LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs
Royals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by six runs
Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (calf).
Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).
