Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019:
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- There’s a full staff out monitoring the roads from KDOT and MODOT. Crews will put down some of this salt mix if it looks like roads are getting slick. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- One of them is a sixth-round pick who married a supermodel, the other is a first-round pick who is still dating his high school. Few similarities exist when it comes to Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, whose teams will meet for the AFC title. (more)
WASHINGTON, DC (AP) -- The White House says President Donald Trump has signed a bill that will require some 800,000 federal employees to be compensated for wages lost or work performed during the partial government shutdown. (more)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a double shooting. Police say two individuals were shot during an argument with two other people. (more)
COLUMBIA, MO (AP) -- The Tigers have now lost three in a row following a promising six-game winning streak. This was a game Missouri really needed, as it now hits the road in conference play. (more)
