Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, April 30, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- With the threat of severe weather looming over the Kansas City area, officials are urging for people to be ready. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports discusses the future of Tyreek Hill's NFL career. (more)
STERLING, KS. (AP) -- A Kansas sheriff and undersheriff were shot, one during a traffic stop and one during a shootout at a home. (more)
WATERLOO, IA (KCTV/CNN) -- A 25-year-old former Park Hill all-state softball player was driving home from work when a bullet tore through the vehicle's driver's side window and killed her, Iowa authorities said. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Royals have lost 11 of 12 against Tampa Bay after going 29-10 in the previous 39 matchups. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Common diseases such as tuberculosis are becoming untreatable while lifesaving medical procedures like surgeries carry increasing risks because of "alarming levels" of resistance to antimicrobial drugs (more)
Sports
MLB:
Tampa Bay Rays (19-9, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (9-20, fifth in the AL Central)
Kansas City, MO; 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.