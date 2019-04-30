Your Morning Brief

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- With the threat of severe weather looming over the Kansas City area, officials are urging for people to be ready. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports discusses the future of Tyreek Hill's NFL career. (more)

STERLING, KS. (AP) -- A Kansas sheriff and undersheriff were shot, one during a traffic stop and one during a shootout at a home. (more)

WATERLOO, IA (KCTV/CNN) -- A 25-year-old former Park Hill all-state softball player was driving home from work when a bullet tore through the vehicle's driver's side window and killed her, Iowa authorities said. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Royals have lost 11 of 12 against Tampa Bay after going 29-10 in the previous 39 matchups. (more)

(CNN) -- Common diseases such as tuberculosis are becoming untreatable while lifesaving medical procedures like surgeries carry increasing risks because of "alarming levels" of resistance to antimicrobial drugs (more)

Tampa Bay Rays (19-9, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (9-20, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, MO; 7:15 p.m.

