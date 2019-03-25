Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, March 25, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Starting Monday, KCI will become another step closer to opening a new terminal. The city will break ground at 2 p.m. at the former Terminal A. (Read more.)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- Missouri has started offering licenses and identifications that comply with stricter federal identification requirements under the Real ID Act. (Read more.)
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, Attorney General William Barr declared Sunday. That brought a hearty claim of vindication from Trump but set the stage for new rounds of political and legal fighting. (Read more.)
(CNN) -- Physicians' groups have long taken a stand against high consumption of sugary drinks in the United States -- and now they are calling for several policies to limit access to sugar-sweetened beverages among children and teens. (Read more.)
(AP) -- Apple is expected to announce Monday that it's launching a video service that could compete with Netflix, Amazon and cable TV itself. (Read more.)
(CNN) - Hip-hop luminary Dr. Dre took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate his daughter's acceptance to the University of Southern California and throw shade at other rich families caught up in a national admissions scandal. (Read more.)
