Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Feb. 8, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- Spotify is teaming up with The Child Help Abuse Hotline to spread the word about a new texting feature to help troubled youth. Missouri is the state where they get the third highest number of calls on the hotline and will be study for the testing component. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Beginning next school year, Missouri schools will have a new law where schools can choose to start classes 15 minutes earlier for a few weeks opposed to tacking on days when winter weather cancels class. (more)
COLUMBIA, MO (AP) - University of Missouri officials say they are confident they will be able to secure funding for the Columbia campus' first research facility since 2004. (more)
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (KCTV) -- Brian W. McRae, who formerly played for the Kansas City Royals, is facing multiple charges after he reportedly assaulted his then-girlfriend. (more)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday evening, University of Kansas basketball coach Bill Self announced senior guard Lagerald Vick will be taking a leave of absence from the team. The leave is effective immediately. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is teaming up with KCTV5’s investigative unit to reveal new leads in case of Fawn Cox. (more)
Kansas City Sports
Friday
Hockey:
Kansas City Mavericks v. Allen Americans/ Independence, MO/ 7 p.m. (on KSMO)
Saturday
Men’s Basketball:
#13 Kansas Jayhawks v. Oklahoma State Cowboys/ Lawrence, KS/ 11 a.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. Baylor Bears/ Waco, TX/ 5 p.m.
Missouri Tigers v. Texas A&M Aggies/ Columbia, MO/ 5 p.m.
Wichita State Shockers v. Tulane Green Wave/ Wichita, KS/ 7 p.m.
UMKC Kangaroos v. California Baptist Lancers/ Riverside, CA/ 9 p.m.
Hockey:
Kansas City Mavericks v. Kalamazoo Wings/ Independence, MO/ 7:30 p.m. (on KSMO)
Soccer:
Kansas City Comets v. St. Louis Ambush/ St. Louis, MO/ 7:05 p.m.
Sunday
Women’s Basketball:
Kansas State Wildcats v. Oklahoma Sooners/ Norman, OK/ 2 p.m.
Missouri Tigers v. Vanderbilt Commodores/ Columbia, MO/ 3 p.m.
Kansas Jayhawks v. #14 Texas Longhorns/ Lawrence, KS/ 7 p.m.
