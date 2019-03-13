Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019:
SINGAPORE (AP) -- A growing number of airlines and countries around the world have grounded Boeing 737 Max jets or banned them from their airspace following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane that killed 157 people on Sunday, five months after a similar Indonesian Lion Air jet plunged into the ocean, killing 189. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KMOV) -- A Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was sold in Missouri. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Big 12 tourney is just hours away and basketball fans may be looking for some family friendly fun to get in the spirit. (more)
ST. LOUIS, MO (AP) -- A judge has ordered the St. Louis prosecutor to comply with a grand jury search warrant. (more)
SACRAMENTO, CA (AP) -- The 737 inmates on California's largest-in-the-nation death row are getting a reprieve from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who plans to sign an executive order Wednesday placing a moratorium on executions. (more)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man showed up at a junior high school with a loaded gun after his son contacted him to say a teacher had pushed him. (more)
Kansas City Royals v. Cleveland Indians/ Surprise, AZ/ 3:05 p.m.
