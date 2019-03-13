Your Morning Brief

Before you head out the door this morning, here is your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

 (KCTV5)

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019:  

Five Things You Need to Know

SINGAPORE (AP) -- A growing number of airlines and countries around the world have grounded Boeing 737 Max jets or banned them from their airspace following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane that killed 157 people on Sunday, five months after a similar Indonesian Lion Air jet plunged into the ocean, killing 189. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KMOV) -- A Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was sold in Missouri. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Big 12 tourney is just hours away and basketball fans may be looking for some family friendly fun to get in the spirit. (more)

ST. LOUIS, MO (AP) -- A judge has ordered the St. Louis prosecutor to comply with a grand jury search warrant. (more)

SACRAMENTO, CA (AP) -- The 737 inmates on California's largest-in-the-nation death row are getting a reprieve from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who plans to sign an executive order Wednesday placing a moratorium on executions. (more)

Daily Forecast

 

Today’s Trending Story

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man showed up at a junior high school with a loaded gun after his son contacted him to say a teacher had pushed him. (more)

Kansas City Sports

MLB:

Kansas City Royals v. Cleveland Indians/ Surprise, AZ/ 3:05 p.m.

BIG 12 TOURNAMENT BRACKET

SEC TOURNAMENT BRACKET

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.