Your Morning Brief

Before you head out the door this morning, here is your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

 (KCTV5)

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Mar. 11, 2019:  

Five Things You Need to Know

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Lawmakers will consider a bill Tuesday that could allow Kansas organ donors to specify whether they want their organs to go to transplant patients in the state. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs will have a ferocious new defender in the secondary next season. Say hello to the ‘Honey Badger.’ (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Injuries have been reported after a car slammed into a building at Ruskin High School. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At least one person is hurt after a shooting in Kansas City. It happened about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday at 96th Street and McGee Avenue. (more)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Monday sued the Missouri Attorney General's Office, alleging that it violated the state's open-records laws under the leadership of Josh Hawley, who is now a U.S. senator. (more)

Daily Forecast

 

Today’s Trending Story

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump thinks it's a good idea if daylight saving time becomes permanent. (more)

Kansas City Sports

MLB:

Kansas City Royals v. Chicago White Sox/ Surprise, AZ/ 3:05 p.m.

 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.