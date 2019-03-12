Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Mar. 11, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Lawmakers will consider a bill Tuesday that could allow Kansas organ donors to specify whether they want their organs to go to transplant patients in the state. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs will have a ferocious new defender in the secondary next season. Say hello to the ‘Honey Badger.’ (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Injuries have been reported after a car slammed into a building at Ruskin High School. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- At least one person is hurt after a shooting in Kansas City. It happened about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday at 96th Street and McGee Avenue. (more)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Monday sued the Missouri Attorney General's Office, alleging that it violated the state's open-records laws under the leadership of Josh Hawley, who is now a U.S. senator. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump thinks it's a good idea if daylight saving time becomes permanent. (more)
Kansas City Sports
MLB:
Kansas City Royals v. Chicago White Sox/ Surprise, AZ/ 3:05 p.m.
