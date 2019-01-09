Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- More than 18,000 federal employees in Missouri and Kansas will not get their paychecks Friday. The federal government is the largest employer in the metro, most of the them, working for the department of treasury. Those workers will not get paid for at least another month thanks to the partial government shutdown. (more)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- Missouri will have new faces in many places when the General Assembly convenes for its annual session. Republicans will still be in charge when the legislative session starts at noon Wednesday, but they will have new leaders. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A MLB prospect has appeared in multiple mock drafts as the Royals number one pick in the upcoming MLB draft. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs are offering a little added incentive to get to Arrowhead on Saturday. The first 50,000 to get into the stadium will receive a Mahomes sweatband. (more)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Jayhawk running back Pooka Williams is expected to appear in court. An 18-year-old woman claims Williams punched her in the stomach and grabbed her by the throat. Williams now faces charges of domestic battery. (more)
