Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police swarmed a Kansas City high school after gun fire outside and found a teenage girl shot and killed. (more)
PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- College sports is no longer just on the field, the court, the track and the pool -- it's online. The first collegiate esports varsity team in the Kansas City area is revealing their new facility at Park University on Wednesday morning. (more)
WASHINGTON (CNN) -- President Donald Trump intends to sign the border security deal to avoid another partial government shutdown, according to two sources who have spoke directly with the President. (more)
WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -- A bomb scare at a Wichita Home Depot goes from terrifying to hilarious. See why a misunderstanding in the store's bathroom led to a 9-1-1 call about a bomb threat. (more)
AUSTIN, TX (AP) — Kansas State ranks among the best in college basketball on defense, so the Wildcats' are not generally cited for lack of toughness. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
Norwalk, OH (Meredith/CNN) -- Ethan Lindenberger grew up thinking that not being vaccinated was normal. Now 18, the Ohio resident never got a flu shot or the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine as a boy. (more)
Kansas City Sports
Hockey:
Kansas City Mavericks v. Tulsa Oilers/ Independence, MO/ 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball:
Kansas Jayhawks v. Oklahoma Sooners/ Norman, OK/ 7 p.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. Baylor Bears/ Manhattan, KS/ 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.