Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One man is already behind bars for raping a Johnson county deputy, now he will be facing a judge on another horrific crime. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Plans to extend the Kansas City Streetcar are coming to life. In addition to making the existing route stretch all the way south through the plaza to UMKC, there are also talks of moving it north to the River Front. (more)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) – An off-duty St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer was killed during an accidental shooting in south St. Louis, police said early Thursday morning. (more)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (AP) -- Less than nine minutes into Wednesday's Southeastern Conference home game, Arkansas found itself on the short end of a 17-4 score against Missouri. (more)
BRYAN, OH (WSMV) - A popular Valentine's candy won't be around for Valentine's Day in 2019. Sweethearts, popular little heart-shaped candy pieces that feature sayings such as "Be Mine", "Kiss Me", and more will not be produced. (more)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.