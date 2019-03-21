Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- New numbers show one nearby county is named one of the worst counties when it comes to health. One community expert says feeling safe is a big reason why. (more)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Supporters of expanding Medicaid in Kansas have won a big vote in the Republican-controlled Kansas House on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's expansion plan. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- The Missouri River is discharging enough water to fill Arrowhead Stadium in less than nine minutes. Several communities are worried about their safety. (more)
CHICAGO, IL (CNN) -- Boeing has developed a software patch and pilot training program to address issues with the Boeing 737 MAX identified in the October Lion Air crash, the Federal Aviation Administration said. (more)
LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -- A Lawrence man who's been in jail awaiting his murder trial for more than four years will remain in custody longer after a judge delayed the trial because attorneys gained last-minute access to the victim's phone. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
TOKYO (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki started for the Seattle Mariners on Thursday in what the Japanese news agency Kyodo is reporting will be his final major league game. (more)
Kansas City Sports
College Basketball:
#4 Kansas Jayhawks v. #13 Northeastern Huskies/ Salt Lake City, UT/ 3 p.m. (more)
Catch the MADNESS on KCTV5 all this month!
MLB:
Kansas City Royals v. Cincinnati Reds/ Goodyear, AZ/ 3:05 p.m.
Hockey:
Kansas City Mavericks v. Greenville Swamp Rabbits/ Greenville, SC/ 6 p.m.
