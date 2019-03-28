Your Morning Brief

Before you head out the door this morning, here is your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

 (KCTV5)

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, March 28, 2019:  

Five Things You Need to Know

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Opening Day has dawned on Kauffman Stadium. With people headed to the ballpark there are some security rules fans need to keep in mind. (more)

TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Police on Wednesday barred three college students from the Kansas Statehouse for a year after they helped hang large banners inside saying that top Republican legislators who oppose expanding Medicaid have "blood on their hands." (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the city's east side. Officers were called about 2:30 a.m. Thursday to Lister Avenue and 24th Street on a reported shooting. (more)

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) -- A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Missouri for Wednesday night’s drawing. (more)

(AP) -- Four-man outfields. High-tech anti-spying rules. A starting pitcher facing just one batter in a playoff game. But beyond all the shifts, analytics and social media outreach, here’s the best way to tell Major League Baseball has zoomed into a new era: There’s not a single active player left from the 20th century. (more)

Daily Forecast

Today’s Trending Story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The stats are doggone impressive. Major League Baseball fans this season are expected to consume about 18.3 million hot dogs and nearly four million sausages. (more)

Kansas City Sports

MLB:

Kansas City Royals v. Chicago White Sox/ Kansas City, MO/ 3:15 p.m.

