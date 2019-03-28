Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, March 28, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Opening Day has dawned on Kauffman Stadium. With people headed to the ballpark there are some security rules fans need to keep in mind. (more)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Police on Wednesday barred three college students from the Kansas Statehouse for a year after they helped hang large banners inside saying that top Republican legislators who oppose expanding Medicaid have "blood on their hands." (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the city's east side. Officers were called about 2:30 a.m. Thursday to Lister Avenue and 24th Street on a reported shooting. (more)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) -- A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Missouri for Wednesday night’s drawing. (more)
(AP) -- Four-man outfields. High-tech anti-spying rules. A starting pitcher facing just one batter in a playoff game. But beyond all the shifts, analytics and social media outreach, here’s the best way to tell Major League Baseball has zoomed into a new era: There’s not a single active player left from the 20th century. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The stats are doggone impressive. Major League Baseball fans this season are expected to consume about 18.3 million hot dogs and nearly four million sausages. (more)
Kansas City Royals v. Chicago White Sox/ Kansas City, MO/ 3:15 p.m.
