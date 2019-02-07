Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019:
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Drivers in Raytown are required to have snow tires or chains on their vehicles. Police say drivers who do not have chains or snow tires and become stalled on the streets may be ticketed. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- White pellets from the sleet that came down are layering a straight sheet of ice. Now those conditions are closing businesses and schools across the metro. (more)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- KDOT crews have been working all night to clear streets but they're still running in to some trouble. (more)
LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -- Les Miles spent the final night ahead of national signing day ensconced in a conference room inside the Kansas football facility, working his cell phone to piece together the last pieces of his initial class with the Jayhawks. (more)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV)-- One person died early Thursday morning in a homicide outside a Kansas City, Kan., apartment complex, police said. (more)
NEW YORK, NY (CNN) -- A child was hospitalized in Brooklyn in the largest measles outbreak in New York state in decades. A 17-year-old died outside Paris, France. At least 12 children suffered the same fate in Brazil. (more)
Women’s Basketball:
18. Texas A&M Aggies v. Missouri Tigers/ Columbia, MO/ 6 p.m.
