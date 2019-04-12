Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, April 12, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A scheduling change to a metro school district could have major impacts on families. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was injured during a protest that happened at an event on UMKC’s campus on Thursday night. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One of the biggest half marathons in the Midwest will leave a major impact on people’s weekend plans. (more)
COLUMBIA, MO (AP) -- By the end of last season, Missouri fans were enjoying quarterback Drew Lock's final days running the Tigers' offense and wondering who would take over this fall. (more)
WICHITA, KS (AP) - A 35-year-old man has been convicted of making a Kansas internet provider's computers inaccessible to the public because he was upset his classified ad was removed. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
(Meredith) - PetSmart is offering free photos with the Easter Bunny this weekend, and the entire family is invited -- not just the furry ones. (more)
Sports
MLB:
Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals
Kansas City, MO; 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.