Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thousands KCP&L customers are currently experiencing a power outage in sub-zero temperatures. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The coldest weather in years will put millions of people and animals throughout the Midwest at risk for hypothermia and frostbite to occur in minutes during the final days of January. But for some people right here in the metro, they’re used to being in the cold on a daily basis. (more)
WASHINGTON, DC (Meredith) -- Three congressmen introduced a bipartisan bill on Tuesday that would withhold pay from the president, vice president and members of Congress during a government shutdown. (more)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after multiple gunshots fired in Overland Park struck and injured a man late Tuesday evening. (more)
AUSTIN, TX (AP)-- The Kansas Jayhawks continue to have trouble on the road, dropping a 73-63 ballgame to the Texas Longhorns. (more)
Daily Forecast:
