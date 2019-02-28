Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Construction could start soon at KCI, and it all depends on a vote happening Thursday at City Hall. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thirty million Americans have a rare disease in the United States. Thursday marks the national day to recognize rare disease and bring awareness to the struggles families face. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After nearly 90 years of serving food in the River Market, Cascone's Grill will close for good on Thursday. (more)
FAYETTE, MO (KMOV) -- A girl is breaking down barriers on the football field, and she will do it from a college in Missouri. (more)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs made headlines with their play on the field this season, but it is the team’s off-the-field moves that has people talking at the NFL combine. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
WASHINGTON, DC (CNN) -- Sully H.W. Bush, the former service dog to late President George H.W. Bush, has started a new job with the US Navy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington. (more)
Kansas City Sports
Men's Basketball:
UMKC Kangaroos v. New Mexico State Aggies/ Kansas City, MO/ 6 p.m.
Women's Basketball
UMKC Kangaroos v. New Mexico State Aggies/ Las Cruces, NM/ 7 p.m.
MLB:
Kansas City Royals v. San Diego Padres/ Surprise, AZ/ 2:05 p.m.
