Your Morning Brief

Before you head out the door this morning, here is your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

 (KCTV5)

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019:  

Five Things You Need to Know

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Construction could start soon at KCI, and it all depends on a vote happening Thursday at City Hall. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thirty million Americans have a rare disease in the United States. Thursday marks the national day to recognize rare disease and bring awareness to the struggles families face. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After nearly 90 years of serving food in the River Market, Cascone's Grill will close for good on Thursday. (more)

FAYETTE, MO (KMOV) -- A girl is breaking down barriers on the football field, and she will do it from a college in Missouri. (more)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs made headlines with their play on the field this season, but it is the team’s off-the-field moves that has people talking at the NFL combine. (more)

Daily Forecast

Today’s Trending Story

WASHINGTON, DC (CNN) -- Sully H.W. Bush, the former service dog to late President George H.W. Bush, has started a new job with the US Navy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington. (more)

Kansas City Sports

Men's Basketball:

UMKC Kangaroos v. New Mexico State Aggies/ Kansas City, MO/ 6 p.m.

Women's Basketball

UMKC Kangaroos v. New Mexico State Aggies/ Las Cruces, NM/ 7 p.m.

MLB:

Kansas City Royals v. San Diego Padres/ Surprise, AZ/ 2:05 p.m.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.