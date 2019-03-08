Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Mar. 8, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Earlier this week there was a statewide tornado siren testing. Two cities in the Kansas City area siren systems did not work. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City public school district recently received A $500,000 grant to implement a meal program meant to help students do better in school. (more)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A man who lists himself as a former employee at the Lakemary Center has been charged with aggravated sexual battery of a person with a mental deficiency. (more)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Saturday will be a very different kind of Senior Day for the Jayhawks. A Senior Day without Seniors. (more)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is planning to tap $1 billion in leftover funds from military pay and pension accounts to help President Donald Trump pay for his long-sought border wall, a top Senate Democrat said Thursday. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (AP) — A teacher in the predominantly Mormon state of Utah was placed on administrative leave after she forced a Catholic student to wash off the Ash Wednesday cross from his forehead. (more)
Kansas City Sports
Friday
College Baseball:
Missouri Tigers v. Northwestern Wildcats/ Columbia, MO/ 3 p.m.
Kansas Jayhawks v. St. Joseph’s Hawks/ Port Charlotte, FL/ 12:30 p.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. Old Dominion Monarchs/ Manhattan, KS/ 6 p.m.
MLB:
Kansas City Royals v. Cincinnati Reds/ Surprise, AZ/ 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City Royals v. Los Angeles Dodgers/ Phoenix, AZ/ 8:05 p.m.
Hockey:
Kansas City Mavericks v. Allen Americans/ Allen, TX/ 7:05 p.m.
Soccer:
Kansas City Comets v. Orlando SeaWolves/ Independence, MO/ 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
Men’s Basketball:
#13 Kansas Jayhawks v. Baylor Bears/ Lawrence, KS/ 1 p.m.
#18 Kansas State Wildcats v. Oklahoma Sooners / Manhattan, KS/ 5 p.m.
Missouri Tigers v. Ole Miss Rebels/ Columbia, MO/ 2:30 p.m.
UMKC Kangaroos v. Chicago State Cougars/ Chicago, IL/ 6 p.m.
MLB:
Kansas City Royals v. Arizona Diamondbacks/ Maricopa County, AZ/ 2:10 p.m.
College Baseball:
Missouri Tigers v. Northwestern Wildcats/ Columbia, MO/ 3 p.m.
Kansas Jayhawks v. Georgetown Hoyas/ Port Charlotte, FL/ 4 p.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. Old Dominion Monarchs/ Manhattan, KS/ 2 p.m.
Sunday
MLB:
Kansas City Royals v. San Diego Padres/ Surprise, AZ/ 3:05 p.m.
Hockey:
Kansas City Mavericks v. Cincinnati Cyclones / Independence, MO/ 7:05 p.m.
College Baseball:
Missouri Tigers v. Northwestern Wildcats / Columbia, MO/ 1 p.m.
Kansas Jayhawks v. Ball State/ Port Charlotte, FL/ 8:30 a.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. Old Dominion Monarchs/ Manhattan, KS/ 1 p.m.
