KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Hundreds of people in the metro are still coming down with the influenza even though flu season is supposed to be over and done with by the end of March. (more)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Several breweries are pushing for a change that would get rid of a law that has been around since 1987. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A home is destroyed after an early morning fire. It happened about 1 a.m. Wednesday near Independence and Denver avenues. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 30 games, tying a Royals record set by George Brett in 1980. (more)
WASHINGTON, DC (AP) -- Under pressure to show they have solutions, Democrats are honing proposals to address the surge of families entering the U.S. at the southern border, a problem they say President Donald Trump's restrictive immigration policies are enflaming. (more)
HOUSTON, TX (AP) -- A woman has sued the Houston Astros for more than $1 million, saying that a T-shirt cannon by the team's mascot at a game last season broke her finger. (more)
Seattle Mariners (11-2, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-8, fifth in the AL Central)
Kansas City, Missouri; 7:15 p.m.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 4.02 ERA) Royals: Heath Fillmyer (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners enter the game as winners of their last four games.
The Royals went 32-49 at home in 2018. Kansas City batted .245 as a team last season and hit 155 total home runs.
The Mariners finished 44-37 in road games in 2018. Seattle hit 176 total home runs and averaged 8.7 hits per game last season.
