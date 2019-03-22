Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Mar. 22, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV)-- Parts of Missouri are already underwater and the river won’t stop rising until Saturday. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – A man who is accused of botching autopsies across the country will face criminal charges Friday. (more)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (AP) — Dedric Lawson had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Kansas dominated inside for an 87-53 rout over Northeastern on Thursday in the opening round of the Midwest Region. (more)
WICHITA, KS (AP) -- The Kansas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday asked state officials to investigate after a black man was detained by police while moving into his home, then allegedly harassed for weeks and blocked by the police chief from filing a racial bias complaint with the department. (more)
ARNOLD, MO (KMOV) - Arnold police are investigating an unusual incident that occurred at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car location in the 3900 block of Jeffco Boulevard. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
OMAHA, NE (CNN) -- Kyle Simpson and Gayland Stouffer were cleaning up after the devastating floods in Nebraska when they spotted a small black box in the distance. It just sat there, a dark contrast on a wet and muddy field. (more)
Kansas City Sports
College Basketball:
#4 Kansas State Wildcats v. #13 UC Irvine Anteaters/San Jose, CA/Fri. 1 p.m.
(Kansas State will play Sunday with win)
#4 Kansas Jayhawks vs. #5 Auburn Tigers/ Salt Lake City, UT/ Sat. 8:40 p.m.
You can catch the MADNESS on KCTV5 through out March!
MLB:
Kansas City Royals v. San Francisco, CA/ Surprise, AZ/ Fri. 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City Royals v. Milwaukee Brewers/Phoenix, AZ/Sat. 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City Royals v. Texas Rangers/ Surprise, AZ/ Sun. 2:05 p.m.
College Baseball:
Missouri Tigers v. #20 Ole Miss Rebels/ Columbia, MO/ Fri. 6p, Sat 7p, Sun 2p
Kansas State Wildcats v. Oklahoma State Cowboys/ Stillwater, OK/ Fri 6p, Sat 2p, Sun 1p
Kansas Jayhawks v. Oklahoma Sooners/ Norman, OK/ Fri 6:30p, Sat 6p, Sun 1p
Hockey:
Kansas City Mavericks v. South Carolina Stingrays/ Charleston, SC/ Fri. 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City Mavericks v. Atlanta Gladiators/ Atlanta, GA/ Sat. 6:35 p.m.
Indoor Soccer:
Kansas City Comets v. St. Louis Ambush/ Independence, MO/ Sat. 7:05 p.m.
