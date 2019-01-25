Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Jan. 25, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Royals fans will head to Bartle Hall for the 2019 Royals FanFest. Fans headed to the event will hear from players and coaches, play interactive games, and donate to Royals Charities. (more)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The police in Olathe are investigating the death of a 75-year-old woman as a homicide. Raymond McMannness, 51, has been charged with first-degree murder. (more)
WASHINGTON, DC (AP) –Special counsel's office says President Trump's associate Roger Stone has been arrested in Florida and has been charged with witness tampering and other crimes. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Potholes are popping up quickly in Kansas and Missouri due to plenty of rain and snow, as well as temps cycling from freezing to thawing. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday evening, the Chiefs confirmed they have a replacement in line for Bob Sutton. (more)
