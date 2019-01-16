Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman was found shot and killed after she crashed her car on the interstate in the downtown loop. It’s unclear if the victim died of the gunshot wound or if it was from the impact of the crash. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two winter storms are pushing into the Kansas City metro and are likely to bring a significant impact start Wednesday night into the weekend. (more)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- Kansas City Rep. Greg Razer pushed for a LGBTQ employment protection act in the Missouri House. House members voted against the act. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Kansas City police say people at one address fired 360 shots from at least nine guns to celebrate New Year's Eve. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If Mahomes and company can take down the New England Patriots, Chiefs Kingdom will be looking to book a flight to the Super Bowl. However, the total amount for the trip could shock you. (more)
