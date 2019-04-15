Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, April 15, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Monday will be the first day back to school for Oxford Middle School students after an Overland Park teen was hit by a speeding car on Friday. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A local police department in the metro is urging parents to prepare for the unthinkable, their child going missing. (more)
AUGUSTA, GA (KCTV) -- The Masters is always special, but this year's tournament made history, with the game's most famous player grabbing the spotlight. (more)
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Plans for a new site of worship in Johnson County once sparked controversy, but now it's bringing people together. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Terrance Gore has carved out a most unusual big league career, one that's had him on base more often than in the batter's box. (more)
(CNN) -- Thirty-two beagles that were saved from an animal testing lab where they were force-fed pesticides are now ready for new homes -- and will likely have no trouble being adopted. (more)
Kansas City Royals (5-10, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-9, fourth in the AL Central)
Chicago; Monday, 7 p.m.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Heath Fillmyer (0-0, 15.00 ERA) White Sox: Ervin Santana (0-1, 17.18 ERA)
LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City hits the road to begin the three-game series.
