Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With temperatures warming up, ice and snow melting and rain pouring in buckets, there are some concerns for some high-water levels. (more)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- It's been less than two weeks since a man got into a shootout with police outside a Shawnee Mission school. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- High winds across the metro are causing problems for thousands of people Thursday morning. (more)
AUSTIN, TX (AP) -- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke formally announced Thursday that he'll seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, ending months of intense speculation over whether he'd try to translate his newfound political celebrity into a White House bid. (more)
ST. CHARLES, MO (KMOV) -- Police said the man who shot and paralyzed an Amazon delivery driver at a St. Charles Target had a conceal carry permit but that his shooting was not justifiable. (more)
SOUTH JORDAN, UT (KSTU) - It's Girl Scout cookie season and Troop 455's booth is a well-oiled machine, giving the girls a taste of success through their cookie sales. (more)
Kansas City Royals v. Texas Rangers/ Surprise, AZ/ 3:05 p.m.
Sporting KC vs. Independiente/ Kansas City, KS/ 7 p.m.
