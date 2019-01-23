Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Hundreds of public schools and several universities in Kansas and Missouri are closing or starting late after a winter storm hit the region. (more) (Closings List)
TROY, MO (KMOV) -- A man says he was asked not to wear a shirt supporting President Trump at a gym that he attends in Missouri (more)
GOODLAND, KS (AP) -- A state trooper wiped away tears after a woman died in a crash on an icy stretch of Interstate 70 in Kansas. (more)
MANHATTAN, KS (AP) -- Kansas State and Texas Tech have two of the four highest-rated defenses in the country. They didn't disappoint Tuesday night. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Just two days after the Chiefs heartbreaking, overtime loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship game, defensive coordinator Bob Sutton is out. Already several names are popping up as replacements. (more)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.