Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019:
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Colder air for your Tuesday with highs in the lower 20s around lunchtime, then falling into the mid-10s by 5 p.m. Wind chills moving in for Wednesday could be dangerously cold (more)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas expect to push forward this week with an income tax relief proposal in defiance of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's call for lawmakers to avoid adjusting state tax laws this year. (more)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Right now is a good time to ensure your vehicle is ready for the extreme cold, like the cold moving in Wednesday. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Change is headed to Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs announced a list of upgrades on Monday that they'll be doing this off-season. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Apple has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable after users said there was a bug that could allow callers to activate another user's microphone remotely. (more)
