Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019:
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A glitch ended up scheduling about 900 people to show up at the Johnson County Courthouse Wednesday morning, making a trip to traffic court even less appealing. (more)
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit in the parking lot of Blue Ridge Elementary School.(more)
WASHINGTON, DC (KCTV) -- President Trump addressed the nation last night during the State of the Union address, just 10 days before another possible government shutdown. But how much of what the president said is accurate? (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today is a big day for many high school seniors across the country and right here in the metro, it’s National Signing Day! (more)
MANHATTAN, KS (AP) -- An ocean of purple celebrated last night as Kansas State Wildcats won round one of the Sunflower Showdown and stayed in first place in the Big XII. (more)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Following two shootings at Oak Park Mall in just one month, many people are wondering what's being done to keep shoppers safe. (more)
Wichita State Shockers v. East Carolina Pirates/ Greenville, NC/ 6 p.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. Kansas Jayhawks/ Lawrence, KS/ 7 p.m.
