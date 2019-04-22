Your Morning Brief

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, April 22, 2019:

Five Things You Need to Know

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- China is no longer accepting the world’s trash which is creating a recycling crisis in many cities in the United States. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Community Blood Center (CBC) has declared a blood emergency for the greater Kansas City metro. (more)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) -- A van parked near a Sri Lankan church that was bombed on Easter Sunday has exploded, but no injuries have been reported. (more)

NEW YORK, NY (KCTV) -- The Royals keep finding themselves with moral victories instead of real ones. (more)

NASHVILLE, TN (KCTV) -- Lee’s Summit product Drew Lock heads to Music City for the NFL Draft with a first round pick in sight. (more)

Daily Forecast

Today’s Trending Story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Target’s bi-annual car seat trade-in program begins Monday. (more)

Sports

MLB:

Kansas City Royals (7-15, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (14-8, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, FL, 6 p.m.

