Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, April 22, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- China is no longer accepting the world’s trash which is creating a recycling crisis in many cities in the United States. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Community Blood Center (CBC) has declared a blood emergency for the greater Kansas City metro. (more)
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) -- A van parked near a Sri Lankan church that was bombed on Easter Sunday has exploded, but no injuries have been reported. (more)
NEW YORK, NY (KCTV) -- The Royals keep finding themselves with moral victories instead of real ones. (more)
NASHVILLE, TN (KCTV) -- Lee’s Summit product Drew Lock heads to Music City for the NFL Draft with a first round pick in sight. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Target’s bi-annual car seat trade-in program begins Monday. (more)
Sports
MLB:
Kansas City Royals (7-15, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (14-8, first in the AL East)
St. Petersburg, FL, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.