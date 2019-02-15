Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Feb. 15, 2019:
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A winter weather advisory begins at 7 a.m. Friday with bands of light-to-moderate snowfall expected most of the day. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Most of us are pretty sick of the winter weather and the problems it causes. However, there are a select few businesses who love the winter weather. (more)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --The ice storm that came through weeks ago, leaving cities caked in layers of ice and snow and weighed down trees is still having lasting effects in most areas. (more)
OLATHE, KS (Meredith) -- It's a sweet gesture that's touching hearts across the country. Three young boys in Kansas gave flowers to every girl at their middle school to ensure they had a special Valentine's Day. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Rob Whitfield scored 19 points as UMKC topped Grand Canyon 87-75 in overtime on Thursday night. (more)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department took a report about an incident involving a missing dog on Wednesday. Bleu Cheese, a French bulldog, was running around by a nearby street when someone stopped and picked up the dog. (more)
Friday
College Baseball:
Missouri Tigers v. North Florida Ospreys/ Columbia, MO/ 5 p.m.
Kansas Jayhawks v. USC Upstate Spartans/ Spartanburg, SC/ 3 p.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. CSUN Matadors/ Northridge, CA/ 4 p.m.
Hockey:
Kansas City Mavericks v. Utah Grizzlies/ West Valley City, UT/ 8:05 p.m.
Saturday
Men’s Basketball:
#14 Kansas Jayhawks v. West Virginia Mountaineers/ Lawrence, KS/ 3 p.m.
#18 Kansas State Wildcats v. #23 Iowa State Cyclones/ Manhattan, KS/ 3 p.m.
Missouri Tigers v. Ole Miss Rebels/ Oxford, MS/ 2:30 p.m.
UMKC Kangaroos v. CSUB Roadrunners/ Kansas City, MO/ 6 p.m.
Women’s Basketball:
UMKC Kangaroos v. CSUB Roadrunners/ Bakersfield, CA/ 3 p.m.
Hockey:
Kansas City Mavericks v. Utah Grizzlies/ West Valley City, UT/ 8:05 p.m.
Soccer:
Kansas City Comets v. Milwaukee Wave/ Independence, MO/ 7:05 p.m.
College Baseball:
Missouri Tigers v. North Florida Ospreys/ Columbia, MO/ 1 p.m.
Kansas Jayhawks v. USC Upstate Spartans/ Spartanburg, SC/ 1 p.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. CSUN Matadors/ Northridge, CA/ 3 p.m.
Sunday
Men’s College Basketball:
Wichita State Shockers v. Cincinnati Bearcats/ Cincinnati, OH/ 12 p.m.
Women’s Basketball:
Kansas State Wildcats v. Texas Longhorns/ Austin, TX/ 4 p.m.
Missouri Tigers v. Tennessee Volunteers/ Columbia, MO/ 4 p.m.
Kansas Jayhawks v. Texas Tech Lady Raiders/ Lawrence, KS/ 2 p.m.
Wichita State Shockers v. SMU Mustangs/ Wichita, KS/ 2 p.m.
College Baseball:
Missouri Tigers v. North Florida Ospreys/ Columbia, MO/ 12 p.m.
Kansas Jayhawks v. USC Upstate Spartans/ Spartanburg, SC/ 12 p.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. CSUN Matadors/ Northridge, CA/ 3 p.m.
