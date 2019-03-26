Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, March 26, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Captain D's restaurant is a total loss after it went up in flames overnight. Now, investigators are trying to figure out what happened. (Read more.)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Sprint Center is preparing to host the NCAA Sweet 16 tournament. Right now, they’re laying down the floor so the court is ready for teams to practice and for the first game on Friday. (Read more.)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — Missouri House lawmakers have passed legislation to allow public schools to offer elective social studies classes on the Bible. (Read more.)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Kansas City quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will be a part of coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft on April 25. (Read more.)
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Nine nurses who work in the labor and delivery unit at the largest hospital in Maine are expecting babies in the next few months. Maine Medical Center announced the bonanza of babies with a Facebook post on Monday featuring eight of the nine nurses and their respective bumps. (Read more.)
