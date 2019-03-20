Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019:
HOLT COUNTY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- The city of Craig is issuing a mandatory evacuation due to rising flood waters. (more)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) -- Due to flooding, Amtrak has suspended service between Kansas City and St. Louis through Sunday. (more)
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- The recycling industry is dying in many parts of the country. Right now, that’s not the case in the Kansas City area. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Very few teams coming off 100-loss seasons head to spring training full of confidence. The Kansas City Royals are a rare exception. (more)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KCTV) --The Kansas Jayhawks and K-state Wildcats are waking up at their NCAA tournament destinations. They both enter the tournament as four seeds and for KU this is unfamiliar territory. (more)
HONOLULU, HI (AP) -- Hawaii would be the first state in the U.S. to ban most plastics at restaurants under legislation that aims to cut down on waste that pollutes the ocean. (more)
MLB:
Kansas City Royals v. Colorado Rockies/ Scottsdale, AZ/ 8:40 p.m.
College Baseball:
Kansas Jayhawks v. Wichita State Shockers/ Wichita, KS/ 6 p.m.
Missouri Tigers v. Murray State Racers/ Columbia, MO/ 4 p.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. Canisius Golden Griffins/ Manhattan, KS/ 3 p.m.
College Basketball:
