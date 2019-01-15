911 call centers
(KCTV5 News)

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019:  

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New technology is coming to Kansas City’s 9-1-1 system this year. Kansas City recently installed some new technology called Rapid S.O.S. that allows dispatchers to better pinpoint your location. (more)

St. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri's former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill has a new job as a network political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. (more)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – After getting a round of snow over the weekend, Kansas City is due a for a very active week of winter weather. (more)

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Missouri fire investigated a duplex that caught fire after the power was restored. The Red Cross has been asked to help three adults that were displaced from the fire. (more)

LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -- No. 7 Kansas holds on to beat Texas 80-78 at the Phog. Marcus Garrett poured in a career-high 20 points. (more)

