KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The city of Kansas City, MO has declared a Phase 2 Snow Emergency. (more)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Snow-packed roads, additional light drizzle and a winter mix is possible Wednesday morning. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was hurt after a pick-up truck collided with a snow plow in the Northland. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A semi fire on eastbound I-70 shutdown traffic. Commuters were taken off at The Paseo. No injuries have been reported. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Chiefs coach Andy Reid moved swiftly to replace longtime defensive coordinator Bob Sutton. He’s moving just as swiftly in completing a massive staff overhaul. (more)

Daily Forecast

Today’s Trending Story

DALLAS, TX (CNN) -- Southwest Airlines continues to grapple with an "operational emergency" after an unusually high number of planes have been taken out of service. (more)

Kansas City Sports

Men’s Basketball:

Wichita State Shockers v. Tulsa Golden Hurricane/ Tulsa, OK/ 8 p.m.

Women’s Basketball:

Kansas Jayhawks v. #1 Baylor Lady Bears/ Waco, TX/ 6 p.m.

Wichita State Shockers v. UCF Knights/ Wichita, KS/ 6:30 p.m.

Hockey:

Kansas City Mavericks v. Toledo Walleye/ Independence, MO/ 7:05 p.m.

College Baseball:

Kansas State Wildcats v. California Baptist Lancers/ Riverside, CA/ 8 p.m.

