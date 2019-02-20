Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The city of Kansas City, MO has declared a Phase 2 Snow Emergency. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Snow-packed roads, additional light drizzle and a winter mix is possible Wednesday morning. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was hurt after a pick-up truck collided with a snow plow in the Northland. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A semi fire on eastbound I-70 shutdown traffic. Commuters were taken off at The Paseo. No injuries have been reported. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Chiefs coach Andy Reid moved swiftly to replace longtime defensive coordinator Bob Sutton. He’s moving just as swiftly in completing a massive staff overhaul. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
DALLAS, TX (CNN) -- Southwest Airlines continues to grapple with an "operational emergency" after an unusually high number of planes have been taken out of service. (more)
Kansas City Sports
Men’s Basketball:
Wichita State Shockers v. Tulsa Golden Hurricane/ Tulsa, OK/ 8 p.m.
Women’s Basketball:
Kansas Jayhawks v. #1 Baylor Lady Bears/ Waco, TX/ 6 p.m.
Wichita State Shockers v. UCF Knights/ Wichita, KS/ 6:30 p.m.
Hockey:
Kansas City Mavericks v. Toledo Walleye/ Independence, MO/ 7:05 p.m.
College Baseball:
Kansas State Wildcats v. California Baptist Lancers/ Riverside, CA/ 8 p.m.
