Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hundreds of demonstrators are expected outside Union Station today for the KC Local Federal Employees Rally Against Shutdown which is next to the IRS building. Kansas City has about 27,000 employees. (more)
OLATHE, KS (AP) -- The former owner of an Olathe barbecue restaurant was sentenced Wednesday to serve one year and one month in prison for using customers' credit cards to fund spending sprees. (more)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Jayhawks were led by K.J. Lawson to beat No. 25 TCU 77-68. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many people are gearing up for Saturday’s game, and some may be shopping for Chiefs gear. As you can imagine, the hot ticket item is a Patrick Mahomes jersey. (more)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- Missouri's newly elected legislative leaders are citing good schools and jobs among their priorities. Republican House Speaker Elijah Haahr promised Wednesday that lawmakers will "create bold solutions" for the challenges facing the state. (more)
