KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- From 11 candidates, to now just two -- Kansas City voted and now has its candidates for mayor. (more)
WASHINGTON, DC (AP) -- U.S. health officials are taking another look at the safety of breast implants, the latest review in a decades-long debate. (more)
HAYES, KS (CNN) -- A woman walked out of Payless with hundreds of new shoes, but none of them are for her. Addy Tritt saw that all pairs of shoes were on sale for $1 at her local Payless in Hays, Kansas, last week, and something told her to go. (more)
WASHINGTON, DC (AP) -- A repeal of 'Obamacare' is off the table for Republicans until after 2020. (more)
FERGUSON, MO (AP) -- Michael Brown's mother has been defeated in her bid for a seat on the City Council in Ferguson, Missouri, where her son died in a police shooting that helped give rise to the national Black Lives Matter movement. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- With the final season of 'Game of Thrones' coming up, Joe and Gina name the most popular characters by state. Full disclosure, they have never seen the show. (more)
