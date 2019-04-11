Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, April 11, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Investigators spent the night Wednesday digging through rubble, trying to find clues as to what caused a deadly house explosion. (more)
LONDON, UK (AP) — Police in London arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorean embassy Thursday for failing to surrender to the court in 2012, shortly after the South American nation revoked his asylum. (more)
KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -- More than 75 years after Nicholas J. Gojmerac was last seen alive dragging a wounded comrade to safety during a World War II battle, his remains are back home in Kansas. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Merrifield's RBI bunt single in the seventh tied it at 5 and moved him past Hall of Famer George Brett for the Royals mark. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We are less than a week away from the April 15 tax deadline, and now we're learning more about this year's tax filing and refunds. (more)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Anyone who has an infant at home might be waiting to introduce them to certain foods for the fear they could be allergic. (more)
Seattle Mariners (12-2, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-9, fifth in the AL Central)
Kansas City, MO; Thursday, 12:15 p.m.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) -- The author David Owen explained in his opening line of "Making of the Masters" why so much anticipation filters through dogwoods and Georgia pines at Augusta National the first full week of April. (more)
Kansas City Mavericks v. Tulsa Oilers/ Tulsa, OK/ 7:05 p.m./ Game 1
