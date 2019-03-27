Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, March 27, 2019:

Five Things You Need to Know

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Snow days have led to one metro school district having to cut back on their spring break this week. It’s left some families having to make the decision to rearrange plans or take their kids out of school. (Read more.)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Someone’s life could be changing to the tune of $750 million Wednesday night. That makes it the fourth-highest prize the United States lottery has ever seen. The last time there was a Powerball winner was in late December. (Read more.)

TOPEKA, KS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly could be forced to replace Kansas' top business development official because of two small grants to a nonprofit group he previously managed from a fund tied to a late physician known nationally for doing late-term abortions. (Read more.)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Larry and Donna Sams have a story they'll never forget of being rescued by helicopter after their cruise ship was tossed around in a violent storm off Norway. (Read more.)

PHOENIX (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid knew the questions about Tyreek Hill were coming. He simply had no information to provide regarding the All-Pro star wide receiver who was involved in a domestic battery episode in suburban Kansas City earlier this month. (Read more.)

