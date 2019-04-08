Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, April 8, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police say they’re seeing a huge drop in violent crime. It’s thanks in part to an ongoing operation targeting small areas in the city. (More)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A man found in a Lenexa storage unit with his two children and his wife’s dismembered body will be in court Monday, arguing to have his conviction tossed out. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- (AP) -- April is only a week old, and already Whit Merrifield is halfway to matching Joe DiMaggio's famous hitting streak. (More)
(AP) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation on Sunday that raises the legal age for purchasing cigarettes, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21. (More)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay solidified themselves as the hottest group in country music with multiple wins at the Academy of Country Music Awards, where Keith Urban was named entertainer of the year and Kacey Musgraves won three honors. (More)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- It looks like a Beyoncé documentary may be dropping on Netflix next week. The video streaming giant tweeted a tease Sunday that simply said "Homecoming" with some Greek letters worked in. The project will be available April 17. (More)
Sports
Seattle Mariners (9-2, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-6, fifth in the AL Central)
Kansas City, MO; Monday, 7:15 p.m.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Felix Hernandez (1-0, 1.69 ERA) Royals: Homer Bailey (0-0, 5.40 ERA)
LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals enter the matchup as losers of their last six games.
The Royals finished 32-49 in home games in 2018. Kansas City hit .245 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 283 total doubles last season.
The Mariners went 44-37 on the road in 2018. Seattle hit .254 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 32 total triples last year. The Mariners won the season series 5-1 in 2018.
