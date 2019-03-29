Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, March 28, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a pedestrian involved collision. The Missouri Highway Patrol says the crash happened south of the Missouri River on 291 Highway. (more)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The KCK fire department has a new member with specialized training, just in time for severe weather season. (more)
CHICAGO, IL (CNN) -- The city of Chicago wants $130,106.15 in the next seven days from actor Jussie Smollett, to cover the cost of the investigation into claims he was attacked in what he described to police investigators as a possible hate crime. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- The last four teams standing in the Midwest Region are a celebration of everything that is good about college basketball: star players, over-achievers, tradition-rich programs and successful coaches. (more)
CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The American flag is a symbol of freedom. To those who have served, it holds an even more special significance. Here’s the story of what happened when a recent storm tried to knock down the stars and stripes. (more)
CALLAHAN, FL (AP) -- Authorities say a pet zebra escaped from a Florida home and was shot and killed by its owner, who wasn't licensed to own the animal. (more)
