Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Feb. 22, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A judge will rule whether the Schlitterbahn murder case will be dismissed. A hearing has been scheduled in Wyandotte County concerning the 2016 criminal case surrounding the death of a 10-year-old boy. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- St. Luke’s Hospital has launched a new study to help women with heart disease through pregnancy. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- Another national chain is opening shop in the Country Club Plaza. But many local store owners say they are excited about the prospect. (more)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) –President Donald Trump announced he has appointed Missouri Governor Mike Parson to the Council of Governors. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was hurt in an overnight shooting at a Kansas City apartment complex. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- A species of giant tortoise believed to have been extinct for more than 100 years has been discovered on the Galapagos island of Fernandina, according to Ecuador's government. (more)
Kansas City Sports
Friday
College Baseball:
Kansas Jayhawks v. Texas Southern/ Melissa, TX/ DH: 11 a.m./ 2:30 p.m.
Missouri Tigers v. Rhode Island Rams/ Fort Myers, FL/ 5 p.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. Fresno State Bulldogs/ San Diego, CA/ 3 p.m.
Hockey:
Kansas City Mavericks v. Toledo Walleye/ Independence, MO/ 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
Men’s Basketball:
#12 Kansas Jayhawks v. #14 Texas Tech Red Raiders/ Lubbock, TX/ 7 p.m.
#23 Kansas State Wildcats v. Oklahoma State Cowboys/ Manhattan, KS/ 3 p.m.
Missouri Tigers v. Florida Gators/ Gainsville, FL/ 3 p.m.
UMKC Kangaroos v. Utah Valley Wolverines/ Orem, UT/ 8 p.m.
Wichita State Shockers v. Memphis Tigers/ Wichita, KS/ 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball:
Kansas Jayhawks v. Oklahoma State Cowgirls/ Stilwater, OK/ 1 p.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. TCU Horned Frogs/ Ft. Worth, TX/ 5 p.m.
Wichita State Shockers v. USF Bulls/ Tampa, FL/ 6 p.m.
UMKC Kangaroos v. Utah Valley Wolverines/ Kansas City, MO/ 2 p.m.
College Baseball:
Kansas Jayhawks v. Texas Southern/ Melissa, TX/ 11 a.m.
Missouri Tigers v. Rhode Island Rams/ Fort Myers, FL/ 1 p.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. Utah Utes/ Sand Diego, CA/ 3 p.m.
Hockey:
Kansas City Mavericks v. Kalamazoo Wings/ Independence, MO/ 7:05 p.m.
Sunday
Women’s Basketball:
Missouri Tigers v. Auburn Tigers/ Auburn, AL/ 2 p.m.
College Baseball:
Kansas Jayhawks v. Texas Southern/ Melissa, TX/ DH: 11 a.m
Missouri Tigers v. Rhode Island Rams/ Fort Myers, FL/ 10 a.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. San Diego State Azteca/ San Diego, CA/ 4 p.m.
Soccer:
Kansas City Comets v. Orlando Seawolves/ Independence, MO/ 4:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.