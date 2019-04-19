Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, April 19, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Your summer trip could be a lot more expensive this summer. We saw a headline about rising airfares as airlines keep Boeing 737 MAX planes on the ground. So, we wanted to find out just how it might cost you. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Back-to-back fires two nights in a row at the same house off Waukomis Drive sparked an arson investigation and put Kansas City firefighters in danger. (More)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday, Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson announced that Christina L. Towell, 38, has been sentenced for her part in the Nov. 2017 homicide of Joel Wales. (More)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- We have new information in the Tyreek Hill investigation concerning allegations of child abuse. KCTV5 News has confirmed with multiple sources that Hill temporarily lost custody of his child, pending further court action. (More)
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- A new law in Kansas could mean students won’t go through as many safety drills in schools. (More)
CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Instead of writing a ticket, a Cahokia police officer helped a teen in his effort to land a job. (More)
Kansas City Royals (7-12, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (8-10, second in the AL East)
New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (1-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Yankees: CC Sabathia (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.20 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)
LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: New York and Kansas City will face off at Yankee Stadium on Friday.
The Yankees are 5-7 on their home turf. New York has hit 30 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Luke Voit leads them with four while slugging .438.
The Royals are 2-5 on the road. Kansas City is hitting a collective .245 this season, led by Alex Gordon with an average of .328. The Royals won the last meeting 6-1. Homer Bailey secured his second victory and Ryan O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Kansas City. Domingo German took his first loss for New York.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with eight extra base hits and is slugging .493. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-37 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.
Jorge Soler leads the Royals with five home runs and has 14 RBIs. Gordon has 16 hits and is batting .372 over the last 10 games for Kansas City.
LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs
Royals: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs
Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (calf).
Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).
