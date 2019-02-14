Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- This Valentine’s Day, there are more ways to look for love than ever, especially with online dating. However more millennials are going to a throwback way to hit the dating scene. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Charges in the murder death of 15-year-old Angenique Wright. She was shot and killed in the parking lot of Central Academy of Excellence on Tuesday night. (more)
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by train overnight Wednesday. (more)
WARSAW, POLAND (AP) -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is calling for America's European allies to join it in withdrawing from the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal and stop efforts he said are designed to evade U.S. sanctions. (more)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Kansas awarded millions in grants to a troubled Florida agency to provide child welfare services, even though it earned low scores in an internal review and didn't apply for some of the work. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
JIANGSU PROVINCE, CHINA (CNN) -- Before her son was born, Chen Huijuan was happy to splash out on skincare products, clothing and socializing with friends. Now, she even hesitates to buy a new dress. More than 50% of Chinese families have no intention of having a second child (more)
Kansas City Sports
Men’s Basketball:
UMKC Kangaroos v. Grand Canyon Antelopes/ Kansas City, MO/ 6 p.m.
Women’s Basketball:
UMKC Kangaroos v. Grand Canyon Antelopes/ Phoenix, AZ/ 7 p.m.
Missouri Tigers v. #5 Mississippi State Bulldogs/ Starkville, MS/ 8 p.m.
