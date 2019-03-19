Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Hundreds of homes flooded in several Midwestern states after rivers breached at least a dozen levees following heavy rain and snowmelt in the region, authorities said Monday while warning that the flooding was expected to linger. (more)
MISSION HILLS, KS (KCTV) -- One person is dead following an overnight house fire at Tomahawk and 69th Street. (more)
SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) -- An inmate who escaped from the Pettis County Jail earlier this month is back in custody. (more)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (CNN) -- Amid speculation about his political future, Mike Pompeo on Monday said he'd be in the secretary of state role until President Donald Trump "tweets (him) out." (more)
COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) – ESPN became a bit of a buzz-kill, accidentally revealed some of the women's NCAA Tournament brackets before the Missouri Tigers even made it to their watch party. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
HOUSTON, TX (CNN) - Firefighter Thomas Harwell says it's always been in his blood to help people, and not just when he's on the clock.. (more)
Kansas City Sports
MLB:
Kansas City Royals v. Chicago Cubs/ Surprise, AZ/ 8:05 p.m.
College Baseball:
Missouri Tigers v. Murray State Racers/ Columbia, MO/ 6:30 p.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. Canisius Golden Griffins/ Manhattan, KS/ 3 p.m.
Hockey:
Kansas City Mavericks v. South Carolina Stingrays/ Charleston, SC/ 6:05 p.m.
College Basketball:
