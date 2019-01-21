Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Jan. 21, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Several preparations are underway all over the metro for a host of different events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. (more)
KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) — Kansas goes farther than any other state in limiting state and local agencies from influencing policy about food nutrition labels and portion sizes, according to a recent study. (more)
COLUMBIA, MO (AP) — A University of Missouri researcher is teaming up with scholars in Kansas and Georgia to develop drone technology to monitor and potentially predict the spread of wildfires. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – In their eighth consecutive conference championship, the Patriots defeated a high-powered Chiefs offense and clinched another Super Bowl bid in the process. (more)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (AP) -- New Orleans squandered an early 13-0 lead and couldn't overcome a blown call in the closing minutes of regulation, when the officials failed to flag a blatant pass interference penalty. (more)
