KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tornado season is right around the corner, and Kansas and Missouri will be having a statewide outdoor warning siren test at 10 a.m. Tuesday. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting that has left one person dead. It happened about 10:15 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East 51st Street and Prospect Avenue on the city's east side. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A fire overnight has left a Kansas City church in a bit of a mess. (more)
WASHINGTON, DC (CNN) -- A federal judge on Monday denied a request from the family of Hoda Muthana, an American-born woman who left Alabama to join ISIS, to expedite consideration of her case, finding there was not sufficient evidence she would be irreparably harmed. (more)
FORT WORTH, TX (AP) — No one has played more games for Kansas State than Barry Brown. The Wildcats have a chance to become Big 12 champs in his next one. (more)
(CNN) -- If foods were granted awards, bacon wouldn't rank high for healthfulness, but it might win top prize in the favorite foods category. (more)
Kansas City Sports
Men’s Basketball
#13 Kansas Jayhawks v. Oklahoma Sooners/ Norman, OK/ 8 p.m.
MLB:
Kansas City Royals v. Arizona Diamondbacks/ Surprise, AZ/ 7:05 p.m.
