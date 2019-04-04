Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, April 4, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri is now offering drivers licenses and ID’s that comply with the stricter federal requirements under the REAL ID Act. (more)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight homicide on Lafayette Avenue north of Heathwood Park. (more)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) -- NCAA President Mark Emmert says a judge's recent ruling in a federal antitrust lawsuit again reinforced that college athletes should be treated as students not employees. (more)
NEW YORK, NY (AP) -- After its journey through bankruptcy, Sears is getting ready to open its first batch of smaller stores focusing on appliances, mattresses and home services. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- Firefighters are working on a house fire in the Hidden Valley area. (more)
BALTIMORE, MD (Meredith) - A new bill in Maryland would allow some food stamp recipients to use their EBT cards at restaurants across the state. (more)
