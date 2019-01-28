Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Jan. 28, 2019:
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The gruesome trial of a man who dismembered his wife and then put her remains inside an igloo cooler begins today. Justin Rey will begin his trial in Johnson County Court but not on murder charges. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Monday is the first day you can file your taxes. It’s a good idea not to wait, the government shutdown created delays within the IRS and there is a new tax code in effect. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This will be a week to remember! It will easily be the coldest we’ve had since early 2018. And, Wednesday morning could be the coldest Jan. 30 in 100 years. (more)
ORLANDO, FL (AP) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named MVP of the Pro Bowl. It was the third consecutive victory for the AFC in the NFL all-star game. (more)
SEATTLE, WA (CNN) -- Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said on Sunday he is seriously considering running for president as a "centrist independent" in 2020. (more)
