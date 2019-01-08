Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019:
LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- Law enforcement agencies are still searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility. Cal Henry Green III, 36, is described as black, 5-foot-4-inches, about 196 pounds with brown hair....more
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A home exploded in Kansas City as neighbors slept Monday night. There were no injuries reported however buses were rerouted to avoid the scene on Indiana Avenue and 39th Street....more
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Ride KC is opening a new route that extends from N 18th Street in KCK all the way to Johnson County. The new route is expected to impact more than 14,000 people....more
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- Missouri tax revenues were down 2.9 percent through the first half of the fiscal year, but budget officials expect that to rebound in the coming months....more
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs didn't draft Patrick Mahomes merely to make the playoffs. They drafted him to win in the playoffs. The Chiefs have just two postseason wins at Arrowhead Stadium in their entire history, the same number as the Colts, their divisional opponent on Saturday. It's the first chance for Mahomes to live up to those lofty expectations....more
