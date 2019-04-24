Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, April 24, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Students at Westridge Elementary School are working to bring awareness during Autism Awareness Month while teaching the importance of inclusion. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The American Lung Association just released its 2019 report. The group says Kansas City has a "D" grade for ozone pollution. This is worse than last year's report. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will discuss the opioid crisis at an Atlanta summit. (more)
ST. PETERSBURG, FL (AP) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller dropped his appeal and started a five-game suspension assessed by Major League Baseball after he hit Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox in the buttocks with a pitch last week. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With less than 48 hours remaining until the 2019 NFL Draft, the stage is set and all eyes are on Nashville to see what Veach’s final moves will be. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
SEATTLE, WA (CNN) -- Next year, some middle school kids in Washington could be rolling up in the carpool line and hopping out of their booster seats. (more)
Kansas City Sports
MLB:
Kansas City Royals (7-17, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (16-8, first in the AL East)
St. Petersburg, FL; 12 p.m.
ECHL:
Kansas City Mavericks vs. Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa, OK; 7:05 p.m. (Game 7)
